STARKVILLE – Mississippi State fans eager to see Michigan State transfer Rocket Watts and junior forward Tolu Smith in action together saw a mixed bag of results Thursday night.
Ultimately they saw the most important thing, a 75-60 Bulldogs win against Lamar before a sparse gathering at Humphrey Coliseum.
Watts, slowed by a hip injury this season, hit four of his first six shots and scored nine points in his first seven minutes. He finished with 15 points on 6 for 8 shooting in 13 minutes.
Watts’ 3-pointer from the left wing with 10 minutes, 50 seconds to play put the Bulldogs up 55-41.
"Coach says me and Tolu play a big role on this team, and I feel like we do," Watts said. "It felt real good to see the ball go through the net. I just kept trusting the process and getting treatment every day. With my hip situation I’m very blessed."
"Rocket gave us a huge lift tonight. You're seeing glimpses of how he's going to help us," MSU coach Ben Howland said.
Smith, coming off a foot injury and getting used to life at the 5, had a tougher time.
Lamar’s quickness to collapse in the post created a crowded lane and few opportunities much of the night.
Smith got going late in the second half and finished with a double-double with 14 points on 5 for 8 shooting and 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs never trailed but took a while to stretch the lead.
MSU got 17 from Iverson Molinar, seven in a 5 ½-minute span late in the second half, and 10 from Garrison Brooks.
Lamar lost its seventh-straight since a season-opening win against Wiley College.
MSU (6-1) had problems with Lamar guard CJ Roberts and Davion Buster. Roberts had 25 points, Buster 17. They took 36 of Lamar’s 55 shots and hit 17.
Opportunities to run were few and not always successful.
The Bulldogs had 13 fastbreak points but missed six layups.
The Cardinals (1-7) used an 8-0 to draw within eight points with a little more than 5 minutes to play.
Playing for the first time since a two-game split in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holidays the Bulldogs struggled to create offense inside early.
They off-set that with strong defense of their own and 3-point shots by Molinar, Shakeel Moore and Watts to keep control of the game.
But the turnovers cut both ways.
Ball-handling was an MSU issue throughout the half as was Lamar got hands in passing lanes inside.
Eventually the Cards got some shots to fall and hit 46% from the field to trail 38-30 at the break.
Smith is eager to make progress in a new position.
"I’m getting there. It’s a difficult position. It’s not for everybody. There were a lot of mistakes especially on me. I have to plug up on screens and be better overall. I have a lot of work to do on defense."