There’s certain days or moments you just never forget. I can’t say I’ve experienced them all, but perhaps you have.
A birth of a child. Graduation. Your wedding day. Maybe even the day you got your driver’s license or, on the contrary, the first time you got pulled over.
Life is filled with days that seem to blend together until, boom, you’re treated with a 24 hours you’ll never forget.
For Mississippi State fans, a new, unforgettable memory was added to the brain’s filing cabinet last summer.
Vanderbilt’s Parker Noland pushed a bunt to third base. Kamren James fielded it and launched the ball over to Luke Hancock at first base.
“He’s out. What a way to end it,” ESPN’s Karl Ravech was saying as Bulldogs spilled out from the dugout and onto the field. “And what a way to end a drought. Mississippi State: the national champions, destroying Vanderbilt nine-nothing.”
If you didn’t hear the call live, surely you’ve heard in on the Mississippi State commercial. Marketing folks know how to catch your attention: spark a memory you’ll never forget.
As Mississippi State prepares to defend its title beginning Friday against Long Beach State, the Daily Journal reached out to fans, administrators, players and others with ties to Mississippi State.
In honor of the nine players on the field for MSU when that final out was recorded on June 30, 2021, we asked nine Bulldogs to share their favorite memory.
Mark Keenum — Mississippi State president
Mark Keenum took the field in Omaha as any university president would following their baseball program’s first national title.
As he looked out at the sea of Mississippi State coaches and players who made the moment possible, his mind went back in time.
He thought of the former players and coaches who developed the culture of a now nationally-prominent program. Many of them coached for or played on MSU baseball teams that were more talented than the one that actually got it done last season.
But as a university president, Keenum understood what that moment meant for so many more than those standing on the field or collecting dirt from the infield.
“Today, seven months later, we are still celebrating,” Keenum said in an email to the Daily Journal.
John Cohen — Mississippi State athletic director
Just before Landon Sims threw the final pitch of the College World Series, ESPN panned to former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott in the stands.
Prescott was giving an anxious applause — the type you give when you’re right on the verge of something memorable and want it to be over with already. Mississippi State dominated the game, but there’s no running clock in baseball. They need all 27 outs.
Prescott is the poster child in many ways for Mississippi State athletics, but he was just one of an abundance of former athletes from various sports in attendance.
As the guy overseeing all the sports, for Cohen the most memorable part was seeing athletes of other sports rallying around that baseball team.
“There are a lot of schools that call themselves a family,” Cohen said. “I just think that personifies family when you have that kind of support from that many different groups.”
Will Bednar — Game 3 starting pitcher
Bednar watched on as Sims relieved him for the final three innings of the title-clinching game. The moment the final out was caught, Bednar joined the team in the dog pile and hugs that followed.
In the shuffle of it all, Bednar says his hug with Sims still stands out.
It wasn’t because of the nine innings of one-hit baseball they had just crafted together. It was because of the grueling offseason work that went into making that moment possible.
“It brought back memories of us pushing each other as hard as we could in the weight room and on the field,” Bednar said. “The countless times that we both kept trying to one-up each other doing exercises and supported each other during (pitchers fielding practice) and bullpens all led to that special moment.”
Joel Coleman — Mississippi State athletics senior writer
It might not have felt like it, but let’s face it, Mississippi State had that title clinched before the game was over.
Coleman knew this as he was writing his game recap with State up 6-0 in the seventh inning so the team could publish something on its site the moment the final out was recorded.
Ask Coleman how he became an MSU fan and he won’t have a clear answer. It’s all he’s ever known, so he doesn’t know when his fandom started. It’s just who he is.
That means he has seen the heartbreaking losses MSU athletics has had in the past. He admits hesitating and thinking whether it was possible for State to be doing this — and doing it with such ease.
“In the same timeframe, we started to mount another threat,” Coleman says. “Kellum Clark was striding to the plate with runners at first and second and only one out. On the very first pitch he saw, he hacked and from my view in the press box, I knew immediately. The fans in the ballpark knew it too. That ball is gone. It was a no-doubter to right-center. The place exploded. I’m getting chill bumps now just replaying it in my head. Because it was at that second, we all knew.”
Mississippi State’s lead was nine. Sims had given up nine runs all season, so he wasn’t going to allow that in three innings.
Coleman looked on with tearful eyes as Clark rounded the bases. He reflected on the State fans who had dreamed of that moment and thought of those who didn’t live to see it.
“I wish those folks could’ve experienced what I did. And who knows, maybe they did. Perhaps the Good Lord gave them all the best view of all,” Coleman wrote in an email to the Daily Journal. “But I had a pretty good one myself. And I’ll never, ever forget it.”
Gregg Ellis — Mississippi State fan, former Daily Journal beat writer
Ellis echoed Coleman’s thoughts in reflecting on the diehard fans who hadn’t lived to see Mississippi State finally capture a title — particularly in baseball.
“They suffered through a lot of rough sports seasons,” Ellis said. “And I know they would have absolutely loved every single moment of the College World Series run.”
Ellis knows the importance baseball has to fans who saw numerous runs to Omaha end in heartbreak. He saw Mississippi State baseball rise to garner nation respect, but that final out against Vanderbilt solidified MSU with “elite” status.
Brett Hildenbrand — Mississippi State fan
Game 1 was played on a Monday, so the day before Hildenbrand and his two sons drove to Omaha just as they had two years prior.
Clark’s home run that brought tears to Coleman’s eyes is a close No. 2 in terms of favorite memories. But Hildenbrand’s top moment came a few at-bats earlier.
Logan Tanner unleashed on a pitch, taking it over the left field wall and building State’s lead to 6-0 before Clark extended it three at-bats later.
The celebration started and Hildenbrand thought back to the many MSU teams he felt were better but didn’t win a title.
Mississippi State claimed college baseball’s ultimate bragging rights, but the local chirping still held some weight.
“My (Ole Miss) friends have to endure us saying still the champs,” Hildenbrand says.
Gregg Campbell — Former MSU baseball sports information director
When Campbell interviewed with Chris Lemonis in hopes of getting the job at State, he remembers family being such an important value to the MSU head coach.
Campbell asked those who knew Lemonis for some more information on him, and still family continued to be a common theme.
So for Campbell, who has a son and a daughter, it was no surprise to see how much Lemonis and his wife urged families to travel to Omaha — even in 2019 when Campbell’s son was two weeks old and his wife considered not traveling.
Campbell’s job postgame typically requires tracking down players and coaches for media sessions, but he got a nice surprise while on the field following the Game 3 win.
“I’m in work mode trying to get people going when all of a sudden my son hits me on one side of my leg and my daughter hits me on the other,” Campbell says. “And I look down and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re on the field. How did this happen?’ Then I look around and all the families are down there, and we’re all hugging. It’s special.”
Daniel Faulkner — Mississippi State student
As they had every postseason game, Faulkner and his friends sat outside Dudy Noble Field enjoying some drinks before heading in to watch Mississippi State take on Notre Dame in hopes of clinching a trip to Omaha.
Faulkner was in his maroon jersey, but the weather had nearly reached triple digits that afternoon so the jersey didn’t last long.
He took it off and enjoyed the game in a tank top with “The Dude” printed on the front.
Faulkner’s phone started to buzz in the fourth inning as the ESPN broadcast found Faulkner in the stands and started discussing his tank top.
From there, The Tank Top Guy was born as was his section name: Party Berm Squad.
“And for the record, we are undefeated when I’ve worn that shirt,” Faulkner says.
Beverly Pettigrew Doss — Mississippi State alumna
Pettigrew Doss attended Missisippi State in the 1970s when she says the field looked like “a cow pasture.”
Though she hasn’t attended a game since, her MSU fandom has stayed strong particularly with her connection to Luke Hancock who caught the final out.
Her father Jimmy Pettigrew coached Hancock’s grandfather Jake in the 1960s in a local baseball league in Houston, Mississippi. Fast forward to the 1990s, where Jake’s son Mark is a student in Pettigrew Doss’ English class at Houlka Attendance Center.
Then finally, in 2016 Pettigrew Doss’ path crossed with Luke as she taught at Houston High School where he was in her “testing tips” group.
The memory that stands out to her came after the title run — a couple months ago when she ran into Mark and he said tickets are waiting for her whenever she decides to head to Dudy Noble.
“After 50 years, it's time I went back,” Pettigrew Doss said.