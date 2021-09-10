STARKVILLE – There’s garbage in his pool, cracks in his windows, shingles off his roof, a tree on his grandmother’s house and no power expected in his community for weeks.
Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. avoided the brunt of Hurricane Ida while in Starkville preparing for the football season, but his hometown of Thibodaux, Louisiana (an hour west of New Orleans) couldn’t escape it.
Preston Jr.’s family and friends loaded up in their recreational vehicle and evacuated to Houston to visit friends as they waited for the hurricane to pass.
They got back home on Monday, Aug. 30 to get a look at the initial damage for a few days before hopping back in the RV to go to Starkville for MSU’s season-opening win against Louisiana Tech.
Following the game, they headed back to Thibodaux where the damage still awaited.
“Just devastation,” Preston Jr.’s father Shawn Preston Sr. said. “We don't get the national exposure because we're not New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but this area is probably hit just as bad as New Orleans was during (Hurricane) Katrina.”
For Preston Jr., he knew it was time to put his platform to use.
Partnering with Lafourche Parish council member Jerry Jones and state representative Ken Brass, Preston Jr. started a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise $5,000 for families who lost their homes, food, electricity, vehicles and personal property.
“I feel like in a lot of situations, I put other people first before I put myself,” Preston Jr. said.
They raised $1,372 as of Wednesday night.
Preston Sr. said he and his wife always preached this unselfishness to their kids, and much of that is a result of the Louisiana mentality that only those who live it can understand.
“Most times we come back stronger than what we've been prior (to a storm),” Preston Sr. said. “We're hospitable people... We take loving our neighbor to a different level.”
Good evening everyone! As we all know Southern Louisiana was hit hard by Hurricane Ida and our Bayou Region is still dealing with the aftermaths of this disaster so I decided to take a leap of faith & help raise money for my community. https://t.co/ePOkClTAsH— Shawn Preston Jr. (@Savage7even) September 3, 2021
Brass said it’s promising to see how humble a young person from his community can be with Preston Jr wanting to use his platform to raise awareness.
For Preston Jr., it’s natural. But to those watching, it’s more than that.
“A young guy like that who really wants to do some work and help his community, it’s beautiful,” Jones says. “You can’t thank him enough.”
Schools in the area are trying to return to normalcy, but power outages continue to make that an issue. Preston Jr.’s alma mater St. James High School is located right along a Mississippi River levee making flooding a concern.
Preston Jr.’s younger brother Shazz is a four-star receiver as a senior at St. James. On Monday, he announced his final four schools (LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Texas).
The following day, his football team met to try returning to normalcy as schools consider playing games during daylight for the immediate future.
Brass is a fellow St. James alumnus, so when Preston Jr’s mother reached out, Brass didn’t hesitate to help and use his position to promote the fundraiser. Brass doesn’t anticipate any health issues or deaths in the area, making any property damage seem relatively small.
While Brass and Jones have helped spread the word, there has also been an outpouring from Preston Jr.’s Mississippi State teammates while they prepare for Saturday's game against N.C. State.
Most MSU player have shared his GoFundMe across their Instagram stories and Twitter pages to draw potential donors to the page.
“It’s great to see that people are worried about you and care about you and things that you’ve got going on at home,” Preston Jr. said.
With the word spreading, Preston Jr. hopes to be part of a rebuild he knows will be a memorable one because he’s seen it work before.
“Katrina was bad, but we came back from it,” Preston Jr. said. “It's kinda the same thing going on down there right now.”