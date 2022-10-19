MSU Chris Jans intro presser (copy)

In this file photo, Chris Jans is shown speaking with local media about the path that led him to a career goal as a Power 5 conference coach.

 MSU Athletics

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries was wrapping up his session at Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday afternoon when teammate Tolu Smith approached him, cellphone out and recording.

