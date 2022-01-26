STARKVILLE – Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his top player, Rickea Jackson, announced her intention to enter the transfer portal.
Jackson’s decision on Monday came in the midst of tension within the program – a program that has seen three head coaches in the span of two years. The tension escalated with a locker-room confrontation between players during halftime of MSU's Jan. 16 loss at Ole Miss.
Novak again referred to the tension while discussing Jackson’s decision as the team prepares to face Missouri on Thursday.
“We’re all trying to make the best decisions we can with the knowledge that we have at any particular time," he said. "Sometimes they’re the right ones. Sometimes they’re the wrong ones. Sometimes we don’t know for another five years if the decision was right or wrong.
“But hopefully along the way we all gain wisdom from those decisions. We respect her decision and wish her nothing but the best of luck moving forward.”
Novak initially said Jackson’s decision wasn’t a surprise before clarifying that was referring to the general college athletics landscape and the tendency of players with an ample amount of opportunity to go elsewhere to transfer.
“Obviously, it was a surprise when it actually happened,” Novak said.
As for his relationship with Jackson, Novak said it is “fine.”
Novak said he was concerned MSU’s pitch to recruits interested in joining would become difficult following Jackson’s decision. However, he says the staff has spoken to all recruits without any new concerns arising.
“Everybody that’s coming in or everybody that’s committed, they’re all on board and ready to go,” Novak said.
Jackson leaves Mississippi State with an already shorthanded roster looking to make up for her SEC-best 20.3 points per game.
Anastasia Hayes has been the most consistent threat for Mississippi State in the three games Jackson has missed this season – averaging 24.3 points per game in those contests compared to 17.6 points per game overall.
Novak confirmed 6-foot, 4-inch forward Raven Farley has returned to practice after having been out since the team’s win at Alabama on Jan. 6. Her return gives MSU nine active players with Jessika Carter, Mia Moore and Alasia Hayes still out.
Novak said he anticipates Michigan State transfer Alyza Winston to arrive on campus in early February as she has already enrolled in online courses at Mississippi State. She will be with the program throughout this season, but will not be eligible to play until next season.