STARKVILLE – Ben Howland isn’t the best quote in college basketball, but Mississippi State’s head coach is often one to give an answer of decent length or go into detail regarding an injury.
Howland told reporters earlier this season he hoped they could make the trip to cover MSU in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving break. He even wished a reporter safe travels ahead of the upcoming holidays.
For Howland to be short answering a question, it means he’s not looking to sugarcoat.
“Well, we’re coming off two losses,” Howland said when asked to assess his team’s play right now. “So, we’re not playing good enough.”
Howland had NCAA tournament aspirations for Mississippi State coming into this year.
He scheduled neutral-court matchups against elite opponents because he felt MSU was a team good enough to collect quality wins before SEC plays begin.
After a loss to Louisville in the Bahamas along with back-to-back losses at home against Minnesota and in Fort Worth, Texas, against Colorado State, Howland knows MSU’s resume isn’t what he hoped for.
“As of right now, we wouldn’t be (an NCAA tournament team),” Howland said.
»STONE BLANTON: Former MSU baseball commit headed to South Carolina
But the good news for MSU, Howland says, is 22 regular season games remain on the slate – many of which could provide resume boosters.
Mississippi State’s next two games are at home Tuesday and Friday against Georgia State and Furman, respectively. Then MSU travels to Jackson for a neutral- court matchup against Winthrop.
Those games, most likely, would only appear on MSU’s resume in March as bad losses. Wins against Winthrop and Furman would be Quadrant 3 wins, according to the latest NET rankings.
A win at home against Georgia State would be a Quadrant 4 win.
Mississippi State is 6-0 against teams in the bottom two quadrants. MSU’s three losses have come against teams in the top two quadrants.
SEC play will allow MSU a chance to fix that.
Eleven of State’s conference games would be Quad 1 or 2 wins. Add in a trip to Texas Tech on Jan. 29, and that’s another potential Quad 1 win.
But Mississippi State hasn’t shown much, mainly through its poor late-game execution, to imply it can consistently win such games.
Forward Tolu Smith will be out until at least Christmas. The status of Cameron Matthews, who is dealing with a hip issue, is unclear. Howland says guard Rocket Watts is still not 100 percent following an offseason hip procedure.
Howland doesn’t use injuries as an excuse for the 6-3 start to the season. But he is aware with the schedule ahead and the return of key pieces, MSU’s season is not over.
“We have the opportunities coming up,” Howland said. “We just gotta make sure that we take care of business against Georgia State. We cannot afford to lose that game.”