Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
There wasn’t one game in particular that I was looking forward to covering, but I was extremely curious to see how the remainder of Mississippi State’s baseball season turned out. The Bulldogs had made back-to-back trips to the College World Series and I believe they had enough talent to three-peat another trip to Omaha.
When the season ended, MSU had just swept a midweek series with No. 4 Texas Tech in Biloxi and were preparing to open SEC action at home against Arkansas. The Diamond Dogs were 12-4 and appeared to be turning the corner despite an ugly loss to Texas Southern on their resume.
State suffered two key injuries early on, losing ace JT Ginn for the remainder of the season after his opening day start. Right fielder Tanner Allen also had knee and hand injuries that limited him to seven starts and 25 at bats.
Christian MacLeod was spectacular, winning all four of his starts with a 0.86 earned run average, 35 strikeouts and only six walks in 21 innings of work. Starters Justin Foscue, Jordan Westburg, Josh Hatcher, Rowdey Jordan and Kamren James were all hitting above .300 when the season ended.
Mississippi State should’ve been wrapping up a series with Texas A&M this weekend and heading into the final month of the regular season. But instead Bulldog fans will be watching the MLB Draft closely to see which players will return to play at Dudy Noble Field next year.