Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NASHVILLE — Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett made it no secret Tuesday at SEC Media Days that senior quarterback Will Rogers will once again be commanding the Bulldogs’ offense this fall.
Arnett, however, did leave a door open for Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright to find his way onto the field at some point this season.
“There are a lot of things Mike can do and wrinkles that we can add in the game plan that could allow us to be really dynamic on offense,” Arnett said during his media day press conference. “There are situations within a game, certain areas of the field, down and distances, where he can create some opportunities for explosive plays for you on offense.”
Wright, a senior himself, spent the past three seasons at Vanderbilt, tallying more than 2,000 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 905 yards and seven touchdowns during that span. Last season, Wright split time with rising sophomore AJ Swann, who ultimately beat Wright out for the starting position, prompting the ladderr’s transfer to Starkville this offseason.
To Wright’s former teammates, it came as no surprise that he stayed in the SEC, moving over to Mississippi State.
“Once you are in the SEC, you kind of stay in it,” Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney said. “I do wish him luck.
“I’m excited to see what he can do at Mississippi State. I know that he has a shot at some playing time, but I’m really excited to see what he can do at Mississippi State.”
Former teammate, wideout Will Sheppard, added that Arnett and the Bulldogs would be getting a strong locker room voice in Wright, too.
Ultimately, Wright was brought into the program for his ability to create explosive plays, something Arnett is expecting from Wright in his opportunities and first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.
“To have him come in and provide depth and then give us avenues to create more packages within the offensive game plan and generate more explosive plays,” Arnett said. “That’s going to be a real asset to our offense.”
