When the smoke settled on this week’s NFL Draft, Mississippi State’s class looked similar to recent years.
For the third consecutive draft, MSU only had two players selected, including one first round pick in Emmanuel Forbes. The program had to wait until Saturday afternoon’s fourth round when Cameron Young became the second Bulldog selected.
However, it didn’t take long for undrafted MSU players to sign free agent deals Saturday.
Here is a look at the list of Bulldogs making the NFL jump next season.
Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Washington Commanders
Forbes became the 16th first round pick in MSU history when the Washington Commanders selected him Thursday night with the 16th overall pick. Only one cornerback, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, was selected before him.
Forbes, from Grenada, Mississippi, left Starkville as one of college football’s top turnover creators, nabbing 14 interceptions, taking six for touchdowns, during his time with the Bulldogs. Now the Commanders hope he can do the same in the back end of their defense.
Cameron Young, Seattle Seahawks
Young was a day three selection, picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round with the 123rd overall pick. A true run-stuffer in the trenches, Young, from Crosby, Mississippi, started 24 games over his final two seasons with MSU and recorded 103 tackles during his Bulldog career.
Tyrus Wheat, Dallas Cowboys
Shortly after the draft, Wheat signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Wheat’s deal reportedly included a $20,000 signing bonus with a guaranteed salary of $185,000.
Wheat, from Amite, Louisiana, was a transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and tallied 129 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 18.5 sacks in three seasons playing for the Bulldogs.
Randy Charlton, Miami Dolphins
Charlton signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins following the draft, per reports.
Charlton, from Miami, was a transfer from Central Florida where he played three seasons for the Golden Knights. In two seasons with MSU, Charlton tallied 68 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles over the course of 24 games.
Collin Duncan, Los Angeles Rams
Duncan signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent Saturday night, MSU announced. From Montgomery, Alabama, Duncan played in 46 games over five seasons with the Bulldogs. He tallied 148 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and three forced fumbles during his collegiate career.
