STARKVILLE – Athletic director John Cohen made it clear he wasn’t trying to compare Chris Jans’ style of play to any other coach, but it’s no surprise he sought after a coach with a more consistently explosive offense than the previous one at Mississippi State.
Cohen estimates he watched Jans’ former team, New Mexico State, play six times this past season. In it, he grew an affinity for the attacking style of play on both ends combined with a tactical understanding of the game by Jans.
Cohen saw it firsthand when New Mexico State beat MSU in Jackson three seasons ago. He most recently saw it last week when New Mexico State make a run to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
This is a hire Cohen has wanted to make for some time, and the numbers back up the move on the court. Here is a look how Ken Pomeroy's basketball analytics compare to what Cohen believes.
In-game
Cohen: “Chris makes such great in-game adjustments. Who’s really seeing the basketball well? Who’s putting the ball in the hoop? Who is distributing? He has this ability to put the ball in the hands of the person who has the hot hand at that moment.”
This was a major issue for Mississippi State last season. Teams repeatedly face-guarded all-SEC guard Iverson Molinar in the second half. He’d be eliminated from the game and coach Ben Howland struggled to find ways to get the ball to his star.
MSU got little production from its other guards and often was left with long scoring droughts in crucial stretches.
Jans faced a similar ordeal in NMSU’s second-round loss against Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks eliminated the Aggies’ leading scorer Teddy Allen from the game. He was limited to 12 points on 5-16 shooting and New Mexico State was held to 17 points in the opening half.
Out of the locker room, Jans adjusted. He continued to feed Johnny McCants inside toward a 16-point outing on 6-13 shooting — double the points McCants was averaging — to the tune of 31 team points in the second half.
The Aggies ranked just outside the top 50 nationally with 39.2 second-half points per game last season. The Bulldogs were more than 100 spots below. That gave New Mexico State an average of eight more second half points compared to the first half while MSU’s jump was four points.
Aggressive on offense
Cohen: “They attack and they don’t give up.”
New Mexico State was not among the nation’s most-efficient teams from beyond the arc, but Jans’ squad made up for it by being aggressive going into the paint.
The Aggies shot 53.3 percent on 2-pointers, ranking inside the top 50 and four percentage points above the national average. Though its free-throw percentage was below 70 percent, NMSU ranked 58th in the nation with a free-throw rate just below 35 percent — free-throw attempts divided by field goal attempts.
State, a team which shot even worse from deep than New Mexico State, also finished shooting two percentage points worse inside the arc.
Jans’ team was resilient in attacking the boards on the offensive end, ranking No. 48 in the nation with a 32.4 offensive rebound percentage. MSU’s rate of 34.1 was among the top 20 in the nation.
Just as aggressive on defense
Cohen: “Defensively — a half-court trap, a full-court trap — so many different clubs in his bag to try and win a basketball game.”
There is little doubt about what Jans’ team did defensively last season. The Aggies’ effective field goal percentage allowed (45.2) ranked 15th in the nation. Though they didn’t force many turnovers, they were in the top 100 in offensive rebounds allowed.
New Mexico State allowed the nation’s 21st lowest 3-point percentage and matched that with the 28th lowest 2-point percentage.
The pressures Cohen mentioned didn’t necessarily turn into steals but still put opposing teams in uncomfortable spots. NMSU ranked 76th in the nation with 10 percent of its turnovers forced coming from non-steals.