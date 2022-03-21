STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is hosting its football pro day Tuesday with five former players participating.
Three come as no surprise — Makai Polk, Charles Cross and Martin Emerson — as they participated in the NFL combine earlier this month. They’re joined by kicker Brandon Ruiz and punter Tucker Day.
Here are three storylines to watch for Tuesday.
What do the combine participants have left to prove?
Cross is a likely top 10 pick, Emerson should go in the first two rounds and Polk is coming off a season where broke multiple MSU single-season receiving records.
They had their chance to shine in interviews and workouts in Indianapolis at the combine, so what could they show in Starkville? For starters, a smaller sample size of players means more time for them to hold the spotlight.
Expect the trio to take part in the bench press as they did not at the combine like many of their peers.
Cross was among the top lineman in the 40-yard dash, running a 4.95. However, he said he’d like to record a number below 4.80.
Emerson’s vertical and broad jumps were not recorded at the combine along with the bench press, so anticipate some eyes on that for the former MSU corner.
Which scouts are there for Cross?
Cross’ projected draft spots have varied for the better part of the last year. Some projections have him in the 20s, most have him going at No. 6 to the Panthers and a Pro Football Focus one has him as the top overall pick.
Regardless, Cross has gotten attention from a variety of teams. At the combine, he discussed attention from the Steelers and Ravens among other clubs.
Charles Cross showcased his pass blocking skills in the Air Raid offense, but he has just as much confidence in his run blocking skills.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) March 3, 2022
“Watch the film.” pic.twitter.com/DPgIv258UL
Run blocking remains a key focus scouts will be watching for Cross. His pass blocking skills leave little doubt after a season in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Can he consistently be a run blocker?
Cross believes he can. Tuesday is another chance to showcase it.
Does Brandon Ruiz have an NFL future?
NFL scouts might not know a ton about various storylines that came up during MSU’s last season, but one story made national headlines which doesn’t bode well for Ruiz.
After a loss at Arkansas in which MSU missed three field goals, Leach immediately called for walk-on tryouts on campus for kickers. Ruiz was responsible for two misses, and he didn’t attempt another field goal for State the remainder of the season.
Some of Ruiz’s struggles were due to a nagging injury throughout the season, which he noted in his social media post declaring for the draft. Ruiz showed potential in his time at Arizona State and in spurts at MSU.
If he is healthy, Tuesday could be a crucial chance for him to make the next step in his career.