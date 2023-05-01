For the third time this season, the Mississippi State baseball team was swept in a Southeastern Conference series.
Very little went right for the Bulldogs during this weekend’s trip to Knoxville against No. 24 Tennessee, falling on a walk-off homer in Thursday’s 8-7 loss, allowing another big comeback in Friday’s 12-8 loss and then getting run ruled in Saturday’s 13-2 defeat.
Here is what we learned from MSU’s empty series in Knoxville.
MSU’s bullpen struggles continue to mount
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, let’s talk about MSU’s bullpen because it was another eventful weekend for that group, especially Friday, where the Bulldogs hit three homers to take a 7-2 lead and held a 7-4 lead when the bullpen took over, only to lose 12-8.
Over the past five Southeastern Conference games, MSU’s bullpen has been unreliable and unproductive, allowing 33 earned runs. The group hasn’t been able to hold on to leads or close out games.
Even more problematic for MSU head coach Chris Lemonis and his staff is that outside of (mostly) KC Hunt and Aaron Nixon (and Nate Dohm when healthy) there isn’t a consistent pitcher to go to.
Colby Holcombe, who allowed two earned and struck out five during his four-inning spot start at Auburn last weekend, allowed four runs and walked three batters in 1/3 of an inning in relief during Saturday’s game.
Brock Tapper and Evan Siary, two freshmen who combined for four scoreless innings against Ole Miss on Tuesday each allowed two earned runs on Saturday.
Despite all of Lemonis’ efforts to get Tyson Hardin in a groove, he gave up three runs (two earned) in Thursday’s loss. Hunt and Cole Cheatham allowed a combined six earned runs in Sunday’s game.
With no answers on the mound, MSU finds itself in tough positions seemingly every weekend.
Landon Gartman returns with solid outing
Landon Gartman returned to his normal spot in the weekend rotation after missing last weekend’s game at Auburn with an undisclosed injury, and outside of two mistakes (two-run homers by Christian Moore and Jared Dickey), was pretty effective.
Gartman pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing those four runs, walking two and striking one out in 75 pitchers. More importantly, he exited Friday’s game with MSU leading 7-4, and every chance to win the game.
Hunter Hines is back in a zone
After a poor weekend on the Plains, Hines appears to be back to his normal self at the plate.
MSU’s sophomore slugger hit more home runs (three) in this weekend’s series than he had hits (two) against Auburn.
In total, the Bulldogs hit seven homers against the Vols. It still wasn’t enough to win a game during the series.
Jurrangelo Cijntje’s worst start of season
Cijntje had found somewhat of a groove over his past two starts (10 2/3 innings, six earned runs, 13 strikeouts), before Saturday afternoon’s disaster, where he couldn’t make it out of the second inning.
Cijntje, a freshman, allowed two of Tennessee’s three-run homers in its Saturday series-sweeping win over the Bulldogs.
In his one inning and one batter of work, his shortest start of the season, Cijntje walked four batters, his most in a start since April 7 at Alabama, where he lasted only two innings.
What’s next
With no midweek game next week, MSU returns to SEC play on Friday as it hosts No. 7 Arkansas at Dudy Noble Field, beginning Friday night.
