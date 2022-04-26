If Charles Cross believes the wait for the NFL Draft has been a long one, he won’t have to wait much longer.
Cross, after a redshirt sophomore season at Mississippi State, is expected to get an early phone call after the draft begins Thursday night at 7.
The first round will be televised by ESPN.
Depending on where Cross lands, he could become the Bulldogs’ fourth top-five selection and first since linebacker Johnie Cooks went second overall to the Colts in 1982.
It’s been a different sort of journey for Cross, who became a highly sought prospect out of Laurel but didn’t always dazzle in those recruiting rankings.
He appeared in three games as a freshman under MSU’s Joe Moorhead and eventually redshirted.
Since Mike Leach’s first game in 2020 Cross has excelled in the system, making his first college start in the season opener at LSU.
KJ Costello was the quarterback, and with Cross at left tackle Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns.
One of those players wouldn’t last, and it wasn’t Cross. He was the Bulldogs’ top-graded offensive lineman five times that season.
Scouts and draft-watchers took notice of Cross’ athleticism and footwork and made him a fixture high among most draft projections.
Soon that will translate into something more valuable for Cross.
The top 10 NFL left tackles all have annual salaries in excess of $7 million.
The quick steps and getting set required in pass protection are good fits for Cross, who carries 310 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame.
Some tackles are squat, but Cross is more vertical. He needs to develop in as a run blocker.
“It’s all about lower-body power. That’s where he’s going to have to get stronger and become a better run blocker,” said Mike Detillier, a longtime draft analyst for WWL-AM in New Orleans.
Cross is not built to be a physical mauler in the run game.
You can’t have it all.
His body type is more suited for the athletic demands of left tackle, and those are the qualities most coveted by NFL teams.
Once you invest in the hot young quarterback, you have to invest in his protection. Left tackle is the extended warranty NFL teams will never decline.
That part of his game will get Cross drafted early and quickly plugged in.
The rest will come if he puts in the work to reshape his lower body and tap into that power source.
That’s in the weeks and months ahead.
As far as the draft goes, there will be cowbells ringing earlier in the first round than they’ve rung in a long time.
State has had five first-round picks in the last 11 years. The highest has been defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who went with the 12th pick to the Eagles in 2012.
“I think (Cross) will go anywhere from the fourth overall pick to the eighth overall pick. He won’t get to 10,” Detillier said.