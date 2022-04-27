STARKVILLE – The spotlight is shining at its brightest on Thursday in Las Vegas as the football world turns its attention to the NFL Draft.
For Mississippi State, a trio of players are draft hopefuls — highlighted by left offensive tackle Charles Cross who could be off the board in the first 10 picks.
Cross, of Laurel, is hoping to become the first Bulldog taken in the opening round since Johnathan Abram, Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat were selected in 2019.
If he goes in the first 10 picks, Cross would become the first Bulldog to do so since running back Michael Haddix went to Philadelphia with the eighth pick in 1983.
Behind Cross, cornerback Martin Emerson and receiver Makai Polk are hoping to hear their names called.
Kicker Brandon Ruiz and punter Tucker Day are among the MSU players with NFL aspirations with low likelihood of being selected this weekend.
Cross is leaving college football after two seasons as a starter. He appeared in three games then redshirted as a true freshman in 2019.
In 2020 he started his first game in the season opener at LSU and protected the blind side of KJ Costello who threw for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns that day.
He went on to be named freshman All-SEC that season. Last year Cross was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches and The Associated Press and was named first-team All-America by three different media outlets.
The expectations for Cross grew with each game. He was among the SEC’s top tackles who was a star in the passing game. Playing in the Air Raid offense gave him a chance to prove his worth which he did by allowing only two sacks over 919 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
Mock drafts, as they tend to do, fluctuated regarding Cross’ landing spot, but longtime New Orleans-based draft analyst and WWL radio host Mike Detillier believes strongly in Cross as a very early pick.
"He will go anywhere from the fourth overall pick to the eighth overall pick. He won't get to 10," Detillier said.
ESPN’s Todd McShay had Cross going at No. 13 to the Houston Texas in an April 19 mock draft. CBS Sports, in a consensus mock draft, had Cross in the same spot.
The Texans are in desperate need of protection for young quarterback Davis Mills. If he is going to be the franchise’s quarterback moving forward without Deshaun Watson, Mills needs better help at left tackle.
Cross — at 6-5, 307 pounds with a sub-five 40-yard dash — would be a smart move.
Martin Emerson
Emerson is hoping to join Cross in the first round, but the second day of the draft is a more likely expectation.
Emerson recorded just one interception in three seasons at Mississippi State because teams elected not to throw his way. As a rookie in the NFL, that’ll likely change.
At 6-foot-2, Emerson is a big corner but has shown an ability to matchup with quicker, smaller receivers.
The aforementioned ESPN mock draft doesn’t have Emerson selected in the first three rounds. However, a Pro Football Focus mock has his going at No. 61 (Round 2, 29th) to the San Francisco 49ers.
Makai Polk
The biggest unknown in MSU’s draft prospects is Polk. After breaking State’s single-season record with 105 receptions, many were unsure of what Polk’s future held.
His lone season in Starkville served as a breakout year after transferring in from California where he saw little playing time. Polk admitted he determined before the season had he had a good year, he would declare for the draft.
Some, including MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr., thought Polk would have better served returning for another season. His NFL Combine and Pro Day results showed why.
Polk’s 40-yard dash time was above 4.5. NFL’s “Next Gen Stats” give him a grade of 56 — below average.
Few mock drafts exist for all seven rounds, but CBS Sports slates Polk as a sixth-round pick by the Bills. However, don’t be surprised if Polk signs as an undrafted free agent at the NFL Draft’s conclusion.