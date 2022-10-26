STARKVILLE – The system question seems always lingering below the surface.
It was batted around in conversation when Mike Leach was winning games at Texas Tech and Washington State in leagues considered by some not up to the standard of defense in the Southeastern Conference.
The question bubbles to the top when things aren’t going well for Leach at Mississippi State.
Like the last two weeks.
Can Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense work in the SEC?
It can, and it has.
But it’s a multi-layered answer.
No offensive system works all the time, and after a poor performance there’s a fine line in blaming the system/coach and blaming player execution.
Were dropped passes by Mississippi State players at LSU a system problem?
There’s also the matter of defensive coaching. When guys get a second and third look at the system, they may attack it differently.
The Bulldogs showed improvement last year in Leach’s second season. The offense showed out in wins against Kentucky at home, against Texas A&M and Auburn on the road and even in a loss at Arkansas.
There were enough wins with experienced players returning to fuel expectations for this season, one that so far has produced violent swings of fortune for the Bulldogs who are currently on a two-game losing streak.
The greater question right now should not be about Leach’s system but about how different this team looks away from Davis Wade Stadium.
All teams play better at home, but the gap State has shown this season is too wide. The Bulldogs are 2-3 in SEC play, unbeaten at home and winless on the road.
They’ve surpassed 1,000 total yards in their home wins over Texas A&M and Arkansas – just two games – but have yet to reach 900 total yards in three road losses. They’ve not reached 300 yards in any conference road game.
The eye test said LSU was more about self-inflicted damage. Kentucky and Alabama looked like defensive coaches with a good game plan.
Last week at Alabama, the Bulldogs made enough plays to sustain drives, but eventually Alabama made the biggest plays of those drives.
There’s been too much success in the last year and a half to say the system won’t work in a conference where pass-heavy teams have won before and like Tennessee is winning now.
There’s some Leach influence with Vols coach Josh Heupel as their paths crossed when Heupel was the Oklahoma quarterback, and Leach spent one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Norman.
The Bulldogs (5-3) have an extra week to work on becoming a more consistent road team.
When they return to play, it’s a home game against Auburn. Recent trends at both schools suggest State will get back in the win column on Nov. 5. Whether it’s Auburn’s defense allowing almost 400 yards a game, its SEC-worst turnover margin or just State’s proven psyche when it comes to home games there will be matchups that favor the Bulldogs.
It could be one of those electric Saturdays with a lot of yards and points at Davis Wade, one that leaves the system question to the eye of the beholder.
