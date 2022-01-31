Mississippi State coach Ben Howland yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
But the path ahead gets no easier as meetings with Arkansas, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 25 LSU and Alabama loom. Before getting to those matchups, MSU has to face South Carolina — a team sitting at No. 97 in the NET.
Amidst the shuffle of difficult teams, South Carolina can be overlooked. Perhaps that’s how MSU pushed Kentucky to overtime as UK was playing MSU between trips to No. 1 Auburn and then-No. 5 Kansas.
But to call Tuesday a trap game, Howland says, would be completely uncalled for as MSU sits just one game above South Carolina in the loss column in the SEC standings despite sitting 47 spots higher in the NET.
“Who are we to say that’s a trap game?” Howland asked Monday. “…This is going to be an all-out war (Tuesday). I’ll make that very clear to our team what we’re in for. We’re gonna have a very firm understanding that we’re in for a first-fight war.”
South Carolina has won three in a row, though the first two wins came at home against SEC bottom-feeders Vanderbilt and Georgia. A win at Texas A&M rounds out South Carolina’s streak and gives MSU a direct example of what it looks to avoid.
A&M was on the bubble heading into the matchup and was outplayed by South Carolina’s size and transition game.
The Gamecocks, while making a late push for their own resume, now come to Humphrey Coliseum looking to play spoiler as the Bulldogs remain one of the first four teams out in ESPN’s latest bracketology.
USC is second in the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game and third with nearly 40 rebounds per game.
The Gamecocks are No. 51 nationally in adjusted offensive tempo and have the 50th-shortest average length of possession, according to KenPom.
“They hurt people both on made and missed shots,” Howland said. “When you make a shot, the tendency is to let your guard down for a split second. You can’t do that against South Carolina. They’re pushing it right back down your throat.”