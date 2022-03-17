Mississippi State fired head coach Ben Howland on Thursday, but athletic director John Cohen has been talking behind the scenes to college basketball experts for weeks looking to get a finger on potential replacements.
Among those, two have emerged as favorites: Chris Jans of New Mexico State and Matt McMahon of Murray State.
Here’s a look at their resumes and what they could bring to Mississippi State — once their current teams are done playing in the NCAA tournament.
Chris Jans
Jans, age 52, has been coaching at the collegiate level since 1991 but has never reached a Power Five program as an assistant or head coach.
He had various stops at mid-majors as an assistant and junior colleges as a head coach, but his first big break came when he was hired at Bowling Green in 2014. He led the team to a 21-12 record in his lone season at the helm — the program’s largest win total in 13 years.
Jans was fired after one season after reports and video surfaced of him displaying inappropriate behavior with a woman at a bar.
He returned as a special assistant at Wichita State — where he spent seven years as an assistant prior to Bowling Green — the following season. In 2017, he was hired as New Mexico State’s head coach. Through a variety of reports, Jans apologized for his actions at Bowling Green and thanked those who allowed him a second chance at coaching.
New Mexico State is in its fourth NCAA tournament with Jans at the helm — though the 2020 bid was lost due to the tournament’s cancellation.
New Mexico State faces 5-seed UConn in the NCAA tournament’s first round Thursday evening.
Matt McMahon
McMahon, age 43, would be the younger route for Cohen. He started as a student assistant at Appalachian State in 1999 before becoming a graduate assistant at Tennessee.
He returned to Appalachian State as an assistant before serving in the same role at UNC Wilmington and Murray State. McMahon was named atop a variety of lists naming top college basketball assistant coaches. In May 2015, Louisiana Tech brought him in from Murray State as an assistant. But just weeks later, McMahon returned to Murray State to serve as head coach after Steve Prohm left for Iowa State.
McMahon has led Murray State to three NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons. His tenure is highlighted by the 2018-19 season in which Murray State advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament behind now-NBA All-Star Ja Morant.
Murray State is 153-66 in his tenure and also plays Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.