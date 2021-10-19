STARKVILLE – What Mississippi State is prone to give up on defense it continues to lack on offense: explosive plays.
Mississippi State ranks 101st nationally in passes of 20-plus yards this season (24). It ranks 126th with six passes of 30-plus yards.
Though Mississippi State’s 2,152 passing yards rank seventh in the nation, its yards per attempt rank No. 106.
The lack of big plays combined with MSU’s struggles in the red zone – 61 percent touchdown percentage in the red zone is 71st in the nation – create a recipe for a team that’s capable of moving the ball down the field but poor at scoring consistently.
Mississippi State’s passing attack is graded as the 14th-best in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus. So why is Mississippi State not at least scoring a touchdown against Alabama?
Head coach Mike Leach has blamed inexperience and youth in the past – particularly after Mississippi State’s Week 4 loss to LSU. Rather than owning confidence that they’ll score, Leach said, his players are hoping to make a play.
Conversely, commentator and former NFL quarterback Greg McElroy questioned Leach’s playcalling and approach on The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday.
“Mississippi State, they have some soul-searching to be done right now,” McElroy said. “What I’m seeing right now is stubbornness from Mike Leach. He, on several different occasions, allowed maybe the best edge pass-rusher in the country in Will Anderson to be in a one-on-one situation against his right tackle…
“What I’m seeing right now from Mike Leach is an unwillingness to adjust his protection and unwillingness to do what he needs to do to best put his offense in position to take advantage of where they might potentially be outmatched.”
Similar concerns about Leach were echoed nationally after LSU dropped eight against Mississippi State and allowed MSU success when it ran the ball – so much so that LSU reverted to a four-man front in the red zone.
Mississippi State ran the ball 21 times – seven more times than its next-highest efforts, which came in each of the opening two games. MSU gained six yards per rush against LSU.
Blame has also been aimed toward starting quarterback Will Rogers and his temptation to play conservatively at times. After building a lead against Memphis, Leach said his playcalling and Rogers’ play both became too conservative.
Rogers’ best passing grades come on passes of 20-plus yards, according to PFF. However, of his 24 such attempts he has completed half.
Rogers has 237 passing attempts of less than 10 yards, including 101 behind the line of scrimmage.