STARKVILLE — Getting back to full-go football activities has been an adjustment for Mississippi State offensive lineman Kameron Jones since getting injured in the first half of last year’s Egg Bowl at Ole Miss.
Jones, who missed spring ball, returned to the practice field for the first time Friday for MSU’s first day of fall camp leading into Sept. 2’s season-opener at Davis Wade Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana. Two days later, he is still getting his conditioning back up to speed.
“I ain’t gonna lie to you, that first day was pretty rough, just getting my legs back up under me,” Jones told local media members following Sunday’s practice session. “It had been eight months since I did any of that. It is what it is, but I feel like tomorrow (Monday), I should be back full go.”
Jones, a graduate senior, could have called it a career in Starkville after last year’s injury, choosing to test out professional options. Instead he made the decision to exercise his added COVID year and return as a stalwart on the Bulldogs’ offensive line this all.
“It felt like I had some unfinished business,” Jones said. “I don’t feel like I was very well developed as far as my progression. I feel like I needed one more year of development, coming back and just wanted more fun.”
Jones, a Starkville native, has made 31 starts in 31 career games for the Bulldogs over the past three seasons. Last season he played nearly 800 snaps at MSU’s right tackle position, according to Pro Football Focus, and should be there again for an experienced Bulldog offensive line this fall.
The Bulldogs also return left tackle Nick Jones, Cole Smith and Steven Losoya III to its starting offensive line, while Kwatrivious Jones appears to have an inside track to claim the fifth spot, left vacant by LaQuinston Sharp.
Through the first couple of fall practices, MSU has mixed-and-matched some of its offensive line combinations, even adding sophomore Albert Reese IV into the mix, to see where everyone will fit come the home opener.
Despite his long absence, Jones doesn’t see there being any chemistry issues come the regular season given the group’s experience and comfort level with each other.
“Since we all kind of know each other it is really easy to pick up on keys,” Jones said. “We don’t have to have many verbal cues and know how a guy moves.”
Marcus Banks embracing competition in MSU secondary
After experimenting with a move to safety at the end of the 2022 season, senior defensive back Marcus Banks, who came to MSU as a cornerback, is fully immersing himself in his new position.
“I’m loving it,” Banks said Sunday. “It shows my versatility. I can be anywhere on the field. That makes me a better player, person and whatever I can do to help the team.”
Banks, from Houston, Texas, is one of a handful of MSU secondary members trying to claim a starting position this fall, outside of Decamerion Richardson, after the Bulldogs lost four starters from last season.
First-year head coach Zach Arnett has said since July’s SEC Media Days in Nashville that those starting spots are up for grabs in an open competition.
Along with Banks, Esias Furdge, Shawn Preston Jr, Corey Ellington and DeCarlos Nicholson, among others, have all shown flashes of being potential starters at various points in camp so far.
That competition is something that Banks said he is embracing.
“That is how it has to be,” he said. “Everybody has to come in and compete and don’t get complacent. I feel like that will just make the team better.
“It is fun. We are playing in the SEC West and there is no hiding from competition, you got to jump in and not run away from it.”
Woody Marks building trust within running back room
The first three camp sessions have given the Bulldogs extremely hot weather to deal with, especially for a running back group who is suddenly getting more reps in practices under first-year coordinator Kevin Barbay than previous years.
Senior Jo’quavious Marks is expected to be MSU’s starting back this fall. Behind him, the Bulldogs have a slew of options to go to, all of whom Marks is continuing to build trust with.
“It helps a lot just knowing that I got somebody behind me I can trust and can go in and do the job well during the game,” Marks said Sunday. “Then I know they can go in and not mess up a play, drop a ball, put the ball on the ground, because that is the program, just doing everything right and I think we got eight running backs who can do everything right and know the plays.”
Keyvone Lee, Simeon Price, Jeffrey Pittman and Seth Davis have all taken reps with MSU’s first and second-team offensive groups during observed practice periods and have impressed at various points.
Lee, a transfer from Penn State, rushed for 1,062 and six touchdowns in three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Price, a redshirt sophomore, only took 23 carries for 82 yards last season for the Bulldogs. Pittman, a JUCO transfer from Hinds Community College, could be a factor this fall and Seth Davis, a freshman, has impressed in camp, too.
“All of us are great backs,” Marks said. “Whoever steps in is going to get the job done. I know I can trust them.”
Why LB J.P. Purvis added major weight this offseason
Some of MSU’s players have given J.P. Purvis “the business” early in camp as the senior linebacker gets used to his new playing weight.
Purvis, now listed at 255 on MSU’s updated roster, said he put on 15 pounds this offseason by eating whatever he could, but sticking with mostly protein, carbs and shakes.
“The process was pretty easy,” he said. “We got good coaches that push nutrition plans, so it was pretty easy. I worked out harder in the weight room to put on all that weight.”
Purvis took those steps to better prepare him to compete for MSU’s open SAM linebacker position, next to Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson on the Bulldogs’ defense. Purvis appears to be in a heated camp battle with John Lewis for the starting spot.
“We are both big competitors,” he said. “He has things that he does better and I have some things that I do better. We have to come out every day and just compete against each other.”
Last season, Purvis tallied a career-high 22 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks. Looking to take the next step in his progression this fall, Purvis, who said he hopes to improve as a blitzer this offseason, understands that there is a fine line between his and Lewis’ bond and the job at hand during camp.
“The best man wins,” he said. “At the end of the day, the friendship and being out on the field, you got to understand those are two different things.”
Sunday Standouts
MSU’s offense had a lot smoother day in Sunday’s open portion of practice, the first in pads for the Bulldogs. Will Rogers connected with Creed Whittemore and Tulu Griffin for a pair of touchdowns. Pittman also scored late in practice by running through a defender.
Furdge and Nicholson each came up with a pair of pass break-ups, while Watson looked smooth in the run game for the Bulldogs’ defense. Deonte Anderson continues to impress on the defensive line, batting a pass down on an attempted bubble screen.
Jordan Mosley had an up-and-down day, catching a pair of balls early in the observed periods, but also dropping a pair of passes.
