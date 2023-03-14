Anastasia Hayes

Mississippi State guard Anastasia Hayes (0) attacks the basket during Sunday's home game against Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum. Hayes and Jessika Carter each had 17 points in the Bulldogs' 70-62 win over the Aggies. Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

Selection Sunday was the one-year anniversary of Sam Purcell taking the women’s basketball head coaching job at Mississippi State. In his Monday press conference, he took a moment to reflect on that time and the journey since, as well as the team’s mantra from day one: “Why not us?”

