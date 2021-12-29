MEMPHIS – Will Rogers has been the eyes on the field for Mike Leach all season.
The combination of their eyes working in unison created a jump in Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense from Year 1 to Year 2 under Leach.
Following a 34-7 blowout loss Tuesday night to close a promising season in the Liberty Bowl, their eyes were heavy.
But what that duo — the heart of MSU’s Air Raid offense — needs to find is balance between their emotions and the reality of what the loss means.
It doesn’t mean the Air Raid offense with Rogers at quarterback can’t work in the SEC.
But it does need to find consistency — a word Leach used ad nauseum this season.
“We have to get older,” Rogers said. “Get better. Get stronger.”
The numbers show the offense scored eight more points per game in Year 2 under Leach, threw for 82 more yards per game and actually ran for 20 more yards per game.
The offense put up 43 points at Auburn. Rogers broke the program’s single-season passing yardage and touchdown records, among others.
The stuff unseen in stat sheets passed the eye test, too.
Rogers and his receivers had better chemistry. The routes were run with better understanding of the offense. Proper checks were made at the line of scrimmage.
But the margin of error between a seven-win team and a nine-win team, per se, can be small and hard to overcome.
That was the story of the 2021 Mississippi State team.
“We’re only a few plays away from winning 10 games this year,” Leach said. “We’ve gotta get that precision and things that’ll allow us to do that.”
»WOMEN'S HOOPS: SEC opener postponed due to COVID-19 cases within MSU
What made Leach emotional was reflecting on the youth of his team — the youngest he has ever coached.
He spoke on the resilience the team showed — highlighted by comebacks of 20-plus points against Louisiana Tech and Auburn — and reflected on the preseason media poll featuring Mississippi State at the bottom.
“We kinda wrecked that for y’all,” Leach said.
All the while, the face and voice of his offense sat next to him.
Rogers has been MSU’s leader without doubt. Despite being a sophomore quarterback, Rogers demanded the respect of his peers.
He stood by Leach on the sidelines whether MSU looked completely lost or totally in sync.
Rogers talked trash to his own defenders in fall camp to bring the energy up as the long, hot days dragged. He echoed many of the cliches his head coach repeated at press conferences.
When Charles Cross opted out of the bowl game in the shadows of Leach criticizing players who opt out, Rogers wasn’t afraid of taking the opposing view from his coach and spoke out in support of his left tackle’s decision.
And as Leach’s eyes filled on the Liberty Bowl postgame podium with the beaming spotlights offering no forgiveness, Rogers’ eyes did the same.
“It means a lot for coach just to say that about the team – how much we’ve grown,” Rogers said. “But, like he said, I don’t think we’re anywhere close to where we wanna be yet. We’ve got a lot of strides to make between now and the first game next year.”