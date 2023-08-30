Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, left, reflects on impact on his life by the late Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach, while linebacker Nathaniel Watson, waits to speak during Leach's memorial service in Starkville, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Leach died, Dec. 12, 2022, from complications related to a heart condition at 61. He was in his third year as head coach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
STARKVILLE — One of the last lessons Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett gave his team during fall camp was about civics.
That lesson pertained to how the Bulldogs, who open the 2023 season this Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium (3 p.m./SECN) voted for team captains.
“We had a vote here towards the last week of camp,” Arnett said Wednesday during the Southeastern Conference football coaches teleconference. “A guy on the staff suggested this method that I thought was genius. First-year guys in the program, their vote was worth one point. Second-year guys, two points. Third-year guys, three points and fourth-year guys or more in the program, their vote was worth more.
“Kind of like an electoral college, if you will.”
When the results were tallied, two players, quarterback Will Rogers and linebacker Nathaniel Watson, stood well above the rest. Arnett said the duo will be permanent team captains this fall, while the other spots will rotate weekly because of how veteran Mississippi State’s roster is this season.
“We had a big chunk of guys all get similar vote totals,” Arnett said. “That gives us an opportunity to honor those guys, those vets who have been with the program, but also, as we get into the season, honor our captain of the week if a guy is playing at a really high level, doing whatever is best for the team, celebrating those guys as well.”
Arnett didn’t reveal who the Bulldogs’ two rotating game captains will be for this week’s season opener.
Rogers, a senior, was named a preseason All-SEC media third-team selection this summer and included on the Maxwell Award Watch List, presented annually to the best player in college football.
Watson, also a senior, finished second in the SEC last season with 113 tackles, only behind fellow Bulldog linebacker Jett Johnson. Watson was named a preseason All-SEC media second-team selection and honored on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, given annually to college football’s best defensive player.
