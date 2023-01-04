After an impressive comeback against one of the top defenses in the country, maybe Zach Arnett’s world can stop spinning a little bit.
He had no way of knowing he’d be Mississippi State’s head coach – not just the interim – when the Bulldogs were invited to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.
In addition to bowl considerations and Mike Leach’s farewell, Arnett’s move to the big chair came days before the early signing day.
Hopefully he was able to exhale a little bit Monday afternoon following the Bulldogs’ 19-10 win over Illinois.
There was a lot to like about Zach Arnett as defensive coordinator. There’s also no doubt that after the unexpected death of Mike Leach, program stability both quickly and in the long term had great appeal for MSU president Mark Keenum.
When a staff member is promoted to head coach it’s a stamp of approval for the health of the program.
Leach had the Bulldogs trending up.
State won three more games in his second season than his first, two more in his third than his second.
Now it’s Zach Arnett’s team, and at some point we’ll see Arnett’s own stamp.
Could that stamp include more emphasis on the run game?
The Bulldogs, with 295, had by far the fewest rushing attempts in the country this season. They were the only team below 300.
This is not breaking news.
Mike Leach was an innovator in the passing game. He had little interest in running the football.
Not enough interest, some fans would say and did say on social media when the Bulldogs offense stalled in 2022.
It didn’t stall at the most critical points of the ,Quest Bowl.
It took the Bulldogs a while to find their footing against an Illinois squad ranked No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 1 in pass efficiency defense and No. 2 in total defense, but when they did the running game was an important part of the picture.
The Bulldogs had nine rushing attempts on 17 plays in the fourth quarter.
That’s 52.9 percent of the time compared to a season average of running the ball 31.7 percent of total plays.
Maybe that higher percentage was just the Bulldogs taking what the Illinois defense was giving as they said they did all year.
Maybe, but it sure looked different when State got 14 yards from Simeon Price, 16 from Woody Marks and another 6 from Marks on three-straight runs in the middle of the fourth quarter.
It was all Price on the final drive with four carries for 48 yards, including the big 28-yarder up the middle to the Illinois 2.
One quarter of a bowl game is not enough data to rush to judgment on whether a coach who’s spent his entire career on the defensive side of the ball might tweak a pass-heavy offense with a few more runs.
The exit of two offensive staff members, as reported by The Clarion-Ledger, could be a clue though.
The off-season, the season of speculation and wonder, is here. And as Zach Arnett’s world slows down, he has time to ponder such things.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.