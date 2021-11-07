FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As his offensive unit walked off the field midway through the first quarter with their heads down, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach immediately gathered them on the sideline.
Leach has huddled his team often this season — particularly between the third and fourth quarters of a game. But rarely has he had to so early in a game.
MSU’s offense was completely off its game for the first time this season. Quarterback Will Rogers was overthrowing passes. Trusty receivers such as Jaden Walley dropped passes.
Even in a 49-9 loss against Alabama a month ago where MSU failed to score a touchdown, its offense found ways to get chunks of yardage.
Mississippi State couldn’t do anything, so Leach gathered his team and pushed them to power through adversity in a brutal environment to keep the game from going array.
MSU’s following drive, while already trailing 10-0, went 54 yards in 10 plays but ended in a poor decision by Rogers and an interception.
Its defense forced a three-and-out.
From there, MSU’s offense rolled.
The last seven drives for Mississippi State: field goal miss, touchdown, touchdown, field goal miss, touchdown, touchdown and field goal miss.
For a young offense in its second season of the Air Raid, it hasn’t overcome an adverse start in this fashion.
“Just playing our ball,” Rogers said. “First half, we were just kinda off — whether it was myself making a bad read, making a bad check or not hitting a guy or receivers were just kinda off a little bit the first couple drives. I feel like as the game went on and progressed, got back on track a little bit.”
Young players were forced to step up.
Rogers roamed the sidelines after Leach’s huddled and continued to talk to various receivers and pushed them to keep striving.
Christian Ford, a walk-on receiver who earned a scholarship earlier this week, made two clutch fourth-quarter grabs.
Freshman Rara Thomas continued his rise, picking up another pair of touchdowns to highlight a four-catch-63-yard performance.
“He’s gonna be a really good player,” Leach said. “…He’s currently our starting X.”
MSU’s coaches emphasized during fall camp the importance of having experience and reps in the Air Raid offense, but why is it that young players are coming in and thriving already?
That’s where another offseason topic comes into play — culture.
A new coaching staff can only build a culture within a program if its upperclassmen buy in and pass what they learn along to their successors.
“The older guys start coaching them up,” inside receivers coach Dave Nichol said. “That’s something (that has) been important to us… They’re coaches sometimes as much as we are, especially in the offseason.”
The ability of MSU’s offense to overcome a horrid start in a hostile environment was overshadowed by a kicking game just as brutal.
But in the disappointment and anger coming from MSU in the loss, State didn’t return to its usual postgame comments.
There was no talk about this being a young team that will grow like was said following losses at Memphis and against LSU.
The talk was about failing to execute and letting another quality win on an already impressive resume slip because Mississippi State is in win-now mode.