Mississippi St Alabama Football

Mississippi State offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) works against Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Vasha Hunt - freelancer, FR171624 AP

STARKVILLE — When Mike Leach and Mississippi State take the field Saturday, a familiar face will be in unfamiliar colors.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Recommended for you