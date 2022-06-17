OMAHA – Though it isn’t her preference, sometimes it’s just easier when the Bulldogs aren’t here.
Traci Maloney can use a little cruise control this time of year. Tailgating is hard work.
Mississippi State isn’t in this College World Series field. The Bulldogs didn’t get the chance to defend last year’s national championship after injuries and inconsistency left them out of the postseason.
The purpose of business at Charles Schwab Field is to crown a champion. In the next week and a half, someone will replace Mississippi State.
Until then the College World Series is also a celebration of the sport.
Traci and Paul Maloney, MSU fans from Jackson, figured that out a few days after Justin Pigott pitched the 2007 Bulldogs into the winner’s bracket in Tallahassee. Soon winning a road regional at Florida State they were the home team in a super regional against Clemson.
MSU won that super in two games and was booked in Omaha before Ole Miss had thrown its first pitch in the Tempe Super Regional against Arizona State.
The Bulldogs’ run to Omaha, after a 15-13 SEC record, was as improbable then as the Ole Miss run this season.
“We were the only SEC team here that year,” Maloney recalls.
They had a splendid time and were back in 2008 even though the Bulldogs weren’t.
They met Pete Gunderson and his family that season, the Gunderson’s having driven in from Gretna, Nebraska, just outside of Omaha.
It was in 2009, when Southern Miss represented Mississippi, that the tailgate shifted gears.
“When we started in 2008 with Pete we didn’t even have a tent for shade. Then in 2009 when Southern Miss was at Rosenbaltt we were sitting there in the parking lot getting ready to get set up, and these old folks got out of the car next to us. It was hot, like it’s going to be this week. They got their little tent out, and they had shade in like 60 seconds.
"We looked at ourselves like, ‘We’re doing something wrong. So we got one tent. The next year we put the Mississippi State tent up.’”
Friday morning, more than two hours before Oklahoma and Texas A&M took the field, the “College World Series Tailgate” was in its traditional spot, Lot D, Row 6, for yet another season.
“Every year since 2007,” the business card proclaims.
The tailgate included seven Mississippi State tents strung together with people wearing all manner of MSU gear.
When the Bulldogs are here, the tents – pulled out of a local storage facility – might number 10 or more.
The grills were hot with seafood, ribs, boudin and plenty of other delights.
The national championship further strengthened these relationships, and the Maloneys hosted friends from Nebraska and Iowa at Dudy Noble Field this season.
Mike Tomasevicz, a 40-year CWS ticket-holder from Omaha, joined the group simply by doing a good deed.
“In 2013 my buddy and I were walking back to our car at 8 or 9 at night, and there was a group of people that needed a jump start. They asked if we had cables. We go, ‘Yeah we got cables,’ so we went over and jump-started their car. It was Paul and Traci. They said, ‘Come park next to us tomorrow and tailgate with us.’ We said, ‘OK,’ and we eventually got adopted by them,” Tomasevicz said.
Traci Maloney waves a hand at her tailgate and says “Nebraska, Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa” to designate everyone in her line of sight.
She wishes the Bulldogs were here, but the Tailgate endures.
No injuries or inconsistency for the Maloneys.
“You definitely can relax. You don’t have the pressure of your team being here. This year we’ve taken it down a notch,” Maloney said.