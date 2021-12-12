Doug Novak expected an ugly, sluggish and slow game Sunday afternoon when his Mississippi State women’s basketball team traveled to take on UT Martin.
Novak got just that in the Bulldogs’ 54-37 win — their first true road win this season.
UT Martin did what it typically does, holding MSU to less than 35 percent from the field through its versatility of defensive schemes.
“Sometimes it’s a little bit like trying to solve a puzzle — what they’re taking away, who they’re taking away and what your advantages are,” Novak said.
Although the Skyhawks never led, their force on defense kept them in the game throughout the first half.
Mississippi State scored 11 points in the two opening frames. The 22 first half points were the fewest for MSU this season, but State still held a 22-18 lead going into the break.
Part of MSU’s slow start can be attributed to rust from a week off that featured Novak cutting practice time due to a flu bug going around the team.
But Novak’s criticism of the first half offense centered around a lack of decisiveness.
“Our progressions or reads — if you were talking football, a quarterback would have a progression or reads — I’m not saying they were bad,” Novak said. “I’m just saying they were too slow. Not everything stays open forever.”
It was a contrast in style from MSU's previous loss at Oklahoma — a team Novak says could score 90 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. UT Martin, Novak says, wants to play in the 40s.
Novak urged his team to move with a quicker pace in the second half, and MSU did just that to pull away in the third.
Mississippi State outscored UT Martin 23-11 in the third — the lone quarter MSU scored more than 11 points in.
All of Mississippi State’s starters scored in the third.
Forward Rickea Jackson finished with a team-high 19 points. The preseason All-SEC pick was the lone Bulldog to score in double-figures.
MSU was without starting guard Anastasia Hayes.
A ball took an errant bounce off the rim while she was shooting free throws pregame, Novak says, and hit Hayes in the eye. Novak provided no timetable for Hayes’ return. She is averaging 15 points and five rebounds.
Mississippi State will have the week off again before it returns to Humphrey Coliseum for the remainder of the 2021 slate.
MSU will host the Mississippi State MTE this weekend, with play opening against Troy at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mississippi State will face Jackson State at 4 p.m. Sunday before taking on South Carolina State at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
MSU will open conference play against Florida on Dec. 30.