WEST POINT • Three of Wednesday’s Round of 64 matches at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship needed more than 18 holes to settle, and one of those brought Ashley Gilliam’s week to an end.
An incoming freshman at Mississippi State, the 28th-seeded Gilliam fell in 21 holes to Katie Chipman of Division II Grand Valley State. Gilliam sent the tight match to extra holes with a birdie on No. 18.
Neither golfer was ever more than 1 up and 11 holes ended with them tied.
Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela, runner-up in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Am, defeated Florida’s Sierra Brooks 2 and 1 in a highlight match. Brooks was the NCAA runner-up in May and the 2015 Women’s Am runner-up.
“She’s a good friend, so you never want to play against a friend, and she’s an unbelievable player, so I knew it was going to be a very tough match right off the bat,” said Valenzuela. “But that’s what can happen with match play.”
One of the co-medalists, 16-year-old Jiarui Jin, lost 4 and 2 to Campbell University sophomore Emily Hawkins. The other, 14-year-old Alexa Pano, got past Remington Isaac 5 and 4.
Incoming Stanford freshman Brooke Seay completed a remarkable comeback from 4 down with four to play to defeat Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in 22 holes, the longest match of the day.
Match play continues today with the Round of 32 starting at 7:15 a.m. The Round of 16 will follow in the afternoon.