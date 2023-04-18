STARKVILLE — Super Bulldog Weekend is one of the biggest parties of the year in Starkville, and Saturday night was its pinnacle.
Mississippi State freshman Dakota Jordan hit a walk-off two-RBI single to beat Ole Miss 8-7 in front of an NCAA record crowd of 16,423 at Dudy Noble Field.
The win was followed by a Brett Elderedge concert and fireworks show, but even with the city-wide party there wasn’t much of a Saturday hangover as MSU clinched its second straight Southeastern Conference series in a 5-3 win.
“You’re almost trying to bring them down,” Bulldog head coach Chris Lemonis said of the excitement and the occasion. “We made sure they knew the level of importance of the game. I was telling them ‘I’m never going to tell you this is just like any other game.’ We talk about the importance of it, but really trying to get them calm and able to play relaxed and aggressive. That’s been the mindset all week.”
The Bulldogs (22-15, 5-10 SEC) were once again led by their young core. Freshman starter Jurrangelo Cijntje pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just one run and three hits while striking out seven Ole Miss batters in the process.
Cjintje’s pitching was paired nicely with the offensive production of Hunter Hines and Jordan. Hines hit a home run in each game of the series, and now has 17 on the year, while Jordan totaled six RBIs. The pair were responsible for each of the team’s home run scores on Sunday, with Hines’ seventh inning bomb being the difference on the day.
The big weekend from the young players isn’t a flash in the pan either. Five of the team’s top 10 RBI hitters are underclassmen, and Jordan and Hines lead the regular order in batting average with .348 and .336, respectively.
The youngsters have stepped up, and Lemonis’ trust in them is paying dividends.
“We’re probably one of the younger teams in the league, but those kids are not young anymore,” Lemonis said of the young core. “After this weekend, what else could Dakota play in but a Super Regional? Those kids are learning and getting better every day.”
In terms of the season, Lemonis knew winning the series was the most important thing, but the momentum of beating their rivals was galvanizing as well. The Bulldogs haven’t lost an SEC series to Ole Miss since 2015 and kept the streak alive to help keep their postseason hopes alive.
The series win took MSU out of the SEC cellar and into the 12-team conference tournament picture, at least for now. The Bulldogs are tied for fifth in the SEC West with Auburn, which they will face on the road this weekend.
“We put ourselves in a hole. We don’t have any weeks off anymore,” Lemonis said on Sunday. “We have to be ready and go, but we can’t think about the past either. They understand that and they’re just having fun right now.”
