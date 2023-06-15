Zac Selmon

New Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon put his emphasis on education, community service and competing with class and integrity during his opening press conference at MSU on Friday at the Bryan Athletic Administration Building in Starkville. Selmon, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, served as OU’s deputy athletic director for external engagement and advancement.

 Kevin Snyder Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — A day after its release, Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon is satisfied with the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference slate for the 2024 football season.

