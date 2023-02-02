STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett was hours from being named Mississippi State’s permanent head coach in late December when he announced the Bulldogs’ early-period signees.
He said then that recruiting Mississippi would be a priority for his staff.
On Wednesday, State announced 35 football newcomers, 18 of them from Mississippi.
In between, Arnett doubled down on his Mississippi First pledge by assembling a staff with prominent connections within the state.
“Our 250-300 mile radius, we’re going to recruit that footprint harder than anyone. The staff we’ve assembled will increase our efforts,” Arnett said in a press conference Wednesday.
Among them are offensive line coach Will Friend — a native of Philadelphia and a former Alabama star with stops at Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn — and wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis — a Tupelo native who played at State under Dan Mullen.
Bumphis is coming off two successful seasons as wide receivers coach at Utah.
He and Friend were prominent high school players in the state back in the day.
Friend’s father, Chuck Friend, is a longtime high school coach in Mississippi.
State will be Will Friend’s first time to be more than a visitor in his home state since leaving Neshoba Central High School in the early 1990s.
He believes his contacts are still strong.
“I recruited Mississippi in my other stops, and I’ve for most of my career been in the border states or close. I spent a lot of time in Alabama, time in Tennessee. I was able to come in here and recruit,” he said.
The Friends are still around — Chuck Friend is now an assistant at Meridian High School — and that helps open doors, too.
“We’re all a little older, have gained weight and have gray hair,” he said.
Bumphis has also recruited in his home state, though with less success. It’s a long way from Mississippi to Utah.
But the Mississippi angle cannot be overstated for successful recruiting, he says.
“It’s very easy to fly into these big cities and hit the major high schools, but doing the driving at five in the morning to get to these schools that a lot of power fives aren’t going to and finding one or two kids that may have slipped through the cracks ... That’s what you love about recruiting here, and there’s talent everywhere,” Bumphis said.
There are different strategies in recruiting, and Mississippi First isn’t a talking point at Ole Miss the way it is in Starkville. The Rebels are more transfer-heavy.
That’s not good or bad, just different.
This is not the first time Mississippi State has promoted itself as the “Mississippi-er” of the state’s two SEC schools.
Still, the Egg Bowl, which the Bulldogs won 24-22 in November, seems to be there for the taking by either team most seasons.
The key in recruiting is to find what works.
As State’s numbers show, Mississippi First doesn’t mean Mississippi only.
“At the end of the day, when you sign players, it’s the institution, it’s what your institution offers. It’s everybody in your program recruiting,” Friend said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.