STARKVILLE — It’s hard to miss Mississippi State sophomore receiver Zavion Thomas on social media.
One of the more outspoken voices for the Bulldogs, he and senior Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin haven’t been shy about showcasing and sharing their personalities.
The same is true on the football field as they’ve created one of the best special teams tandems in college football.
“Tulu is really my big brother,” Thomas said. “He guided me on special teams because he was doing it when he first got here. He let me know about the small things and how to get better.”
Thomas got limited time as a receiver last season, but shined as a punt returner, earning Freshman All-American first-team honors as he was second in the Southeastern Conference and fifth in the nation with 13.5 return yards on average.
“It was just taking advantage of my opportunity,” Thomas said. “That’s all it really was. I had guys in front of me last year. Getting into special teams, just making plays for my team to win.”
Thomas has seen time this spring on the offensive side of the ball, getting involved in offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s new schemes for the Bulldogs.
Barbay has put an added emphasis on the run game, and that’s included receivers like Thomas, getting the ball on a sweep to the outside.
The initial adjustments have been welcomed from him and the wide receiver committee.
“It’s a lot more deep shots,” Thomas said. “Coach Barbay, Coach Bumphis, they’re giving us a lot of opportunities to go get the ball. … Coach Barbay wants to add a little sauce to it, keep the defense honest.”
Being used in a number of different offensive sets, the coaching staff has been key toward Thomas’s development during the spring as he looks to be used not just on special teams, but to be a consistent offensive contributor.
“They’re just letting me know that I can do anything on the field,” Thomas said. “Just having confidence that they’re instilling in my head that I can do it.”
In talking about the defense, Thomas wasn’t quick to give any kudos to individual players on the other side of the ball.
Like on social media, he is unapologetically himself, and it’s played out the same on the football field.
“I mean, hats to the defense, but I’m Zavion, ain’t nobody giving me trouble,” Thomas said.
Last year was the appetizer, and for Thomas, he’s gearing up for the 2023 season to be the main entree, especially reprising that special teams role for the Bulldogs.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be better this year, trust me.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.