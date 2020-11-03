STARKVILLE – Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has officially opted out of the 2020 college football season.
Hill, an All-SEC back from a year ago, decided to forego the 2020 NFL Draft and return for his senior season. As a junior, he had 242 carries for a SEC-high 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 18 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown.
He gained a lot of praise in the preseason and looked to excel in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, but finished the 2020 season with only 15 carries for 58 yards in three games.
He was more successful in the passing game, and finished with 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.
“2020 has been an unprecedented year, filled with uncertainty due to a pandemic that has forced all of us to adapt as best as possible. With that, and after much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out for the remainder of the season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Hill wrote on his Instagram.
Hill played in Mississippi State’s first three games of the year, against LSU, Arkansas and Kentucky. He was injured on his first carry of the game against Arkansas and didn’t return. Against Kentucky, he tied the school single-game record with 15 catches.
Hill then missed the Texas A&M game, which was reported to be due to a team suspension.
Head coach Mike Leach said in the Texas A&M postgame press conference that Hill missed the game due to personal reasons, but then gave no update on Hill’s status the following week.
Hill also missed the Alabama game last weekend.
Hill offered some clarity on Twitter about the personal situation on Tuesday.
“My family was hit with Covid bad and my brother recently had brain surgery & also got Covid including my mom .. Want to Thank Coach Leach for giving me time to myself and understanding my situation & how stressed out I was about it which he never rushed me. thanks for helping,” Hill tweeted.