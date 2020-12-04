STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s last two football games of the regular season have been scheduled.
Mississippi State will host Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 12, then will then host Missouri on Dec. 19. The times and television information for both games have not been announced yet.
Mississippi State was originally supposed to play Auburn on Nov. 14, but the game was postponed due to COVID issues within the MSU program.
The Missouri game was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, but the game was rescheduled due to the SEC restructuring the league schedules to get the most possible games in this season.