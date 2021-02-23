STARKVILLE – Mississippi State freshman pitcher Landon Sims has been named SEC co-pitcher of the week.
Sims, a second-year freshman from Cumming, Georgia, pitched four perfect innings as Mississippi State beat a Top 10 opponent in Texas on Saturday in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
He was also selected for the Golden Spikes Award D1Baseball Performance of the Week, announced by USA Baseball.
Sims, who entered the game in relief of started Christian MacLeod, struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner. He inherited a bases loaded situation with no outs in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out the side on 16 pitches with no runs allowed.
He tossed a career-high 58 pitches and earned his second career victory. Mississippi State, now ranked No. 5 in the nation, went 2-1 on the weekend and hosts Jackson State on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Arkansas pitcher Caleb Bolden was named co-pitcher alongside him.