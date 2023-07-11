Kellum Clark was the only player from Mississippi State or Ole Miss to be selected on the third and final day of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Clark was taken in the 20th round (606th overall) by the New York Mets.
Over three seasons in Starkville, Clark was a .270 career hitter. In 2022 he tallied a career-high 56 hits in 52 games, including 11 home runs, 29 RBIs and six stolen bases. Though unlikely, Clark does have one year left of eligibility if he does not sign his pro contract.
In total, Clark was the fifth Bulldog player or signee to be selected in this year's draft. Signee Colin Houck (32nd overall, New York Mets) and outfielder Colton Ledbetter (55th overall, Tampa Bay Rays) were taken on Sunday night. Pitcher Cade Smith (192nd overall, New York Yankees) and signee Aidan Smith (124th overall, Seattle Mariners) were picked on Monday.
Though no Rebels were taken on Day 3, seven Ole Miss players or signees were selected in this year's draft.
Jacob Gonzalez (15th overall, Chicago White Sox), Kemp Alderman (47th overall, Miami Marlins), plus signees Josh Knoth (33rd overall, Milwaukee Brewers) and Zander Mueth (67th overall, Pittsburgh Pirates), were picked on day one.
On Monday, catcher Calvin Harris (116th overall, Chicago White Sox), pitcher Jack Dougherty (267th overall, Minnesota Twins) and top signee Cooper Pratt (182nd overall, Milwaukee Brewers) were selected.
Players who have not exhausted their college eligibility have until Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. CST to decide whether they will sign or return to college.
