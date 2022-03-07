Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar and Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin were named the top college basketball players in Mississippi as announced by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.
Molinar is the winner of the Bailey Howell Trophy, named for the former Mississippi State star, while Austin wins the Gillom Trophy which is named for former Ole Miss star Peggie Gillom.
Molinar, a consensus All-SEC Preseason First-Team selection, is one of two Power 5 players to rack up consecutive seasons of 500-plus points over the last two seasons. His 553 points is tied for 12th at MSU for a single-season.
He is 13 points shy of moving into MSU’s single season top 10, a feat he could accomplish when the Bulldogs face South Carolina on the second day of play in the SEC Tournament Thursday in Tampa, Florida.
Austin, a transfer from Maryland who has been the poster child for the Rebels’ resurgence in women’s basketball, wins the Gillom Trophy for a second-straight season.
Ole Miss, with 23 wins this season, has been projected as a No. 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
A first-team All-SEC selection, Austin recently elipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark.
She set an Ole Miss record for blocked shots in an SEC Tournament game with six in the Rebels’ quarterfinal victory last Friday.
She currently leads Ole Miss in scoring with 15.4 points a game and in rebounding with 8.9 per game.