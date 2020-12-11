The Mississippi State men’s basketball program missed Iverson Molinar early this season.
Molinar, a sophomore guard, missed the first three games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols. Mississippi State went 1-2 in those games with losses to Clemson and Liberty.
Since Molinar’s return, the Bulldogs have gone 2-0 and face their toughest challenge of the season today. Mississippi State plays Dayton (2-1) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, at 2 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPNU.
Dayton finished last season 29-2 and was about to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before COVID shut down the season.
“First of all they’re really good,” head coach Ben Howland said. “More than any team in the country, they probably suffered the most because of last year’s end of the season. They had an incredible season.”
The Bulldogs (3-2) have seen a significant increase in offensive production since Molinar returned to play. Molinar, who averaged just 5.9 points per game last year, is averaging a team-high 18 ppg and is grabbing 5 rebounds per game.
In his season debut, he finished with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting. In Tuesday’s win over Jackson State, Molinar had 21 points and hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts. On the season, he’s shooting 61% from the floor and 67% from 3-point range.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and usually players improve the most between their freshman and sophomore year,” Howland said. “He’s improved more than any player that I’ve coached since Russell Westbrook between 2007 and 2008. That’s how much better he is in every facet of the game than a year ago.”
Molinar’s return has sparked better numbers across the board for the entire team. Mississippi State has increased its points per game average from 61 to 66.8 ppg, and the Bulldogs have shot 48% and 43% from the floor in each of the games he has played.
Mississippi State has also cut down on turnovers with Molinar running the point, with only 10 and 14 in the last two games.
“We are a completely different team with him on the floor,” Howland said. “He is a really good player and it gives us another excellent scorer who can really put the ball in the basket and create for others.”