After losing six out of their last seven games, Iverson Molinar is trying to keep the Mississippi State men’s basketball team positive heading into the final stretch of games.
Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8 in SEC) travels to Auburn tonight at 8 p.m. trying to end a two-game losing streak. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
However, the Bulldogs are coming off their worst week of the season. Mississippi State lost to LSU last Wednesday, 94-80. That was the most points the Bulldogs have given up all season.
Then on Saturday, Mississippi State was blown out by Vanderbilt, 72-51. Vanderbilt had one SEC win entering the matchup.
“I try to tell the guys that we have to keep pushing,” Molinar said after Saturday’s loss. “We have to stay positive. I try to stay positive myself. I’m trying not to let my inner emotions affect my teammates and spread through the team, so I try to spread positivity. …”
“When it comes to film, you have to tell them what we did right and what we did wrong. There’s no beating around the bush. You have to be straight up.”
The Bulldogs have a chance to get back on track against an Auburn team (11-11, 5-8) that has struggled as much as the Bulldogs have this year. Auburn has lost four of its last five games with its lone win during that stretch coming against Vanderbilt.
The Tigers, much like Mississippi State, are a young squad filled with talented guard play. Sharife Cooper, a freshman guard, leads Auburn with 19.6 points per game. He’s started all 11 games he’s played in this year and ranks third in the SEC in scoring.
Allen Flannigan, a sophomore guard, is the Tigers’ second leading scorer with 14.3 ppg.
The two guards will be a tough matchup for Mississippi State’s backcourt duo of sophomores Molinar and D.J. Stewart. Molinar is averaging 16.9 ppg while Stewart is averaging 16.7 ppg.
The two rank fifth and sixth in the SEC in scoring.
“We have to really come back together here and show some resolve and bounce back from this difficult week we just experienced,” head coach Ben Howland said.