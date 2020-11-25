OXFORD • On the surface, it was easy to wonder if Elijah Moore would be back.
It wasn’t 15 minutes of fame for the Ole Miss wide receiver at the close of last year’s Egg Bowl. It was 15 minutes – actually much more than 15 minutes – of infamy.
Vilified by some Ole Miss fans on social media, ridiculed by MSU fans and charged with losing the game by some on both sides, or college football observers in general, the end of the season was the low point of Moore’s career.
Leaving a football program is not a hard thing in the modern era.
What’s hard now is to imagine a 2020 Ole Miss football season without Elijah Moore.
Through seven games Moore, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leads the nation in receptions per game (10.6) and receiving yards (1,054).
He has eight touchdown catches, and his draft stock has soared.
“You thought he was going to transfer or something?” Rebels quarterback Matt Corral said, responding to a question with a question.
Clearly, Corral didn’t think so.
More importantly, neither did Moore.
“I never thought to transfer. I’m not that type of kid. I don’t just fall out when things get tough. That never really crossed my mind,” Moore said.
ProFootballNetwork.com calls Moore a legitimate second-round option for some NFL team.
It’s been a rapid rise from 2019 when he was the best receiver in an offense that didn’t care for the passing game.
Then came the Egg Bowl, his touchdown catch with 4 seconds left that should have tied the game, but his end zone celebration, a thespian’s display of dog urination, drew an unsportsmanlike conduct call and placed enormous pressure on the Rebels’ average kicking game. Too much pressure it turned out.
The failed extra point was largely forgotten in the discussion of what led to the 35-yard attempt.
In a rivalry known for the unusual, the day after included the unusual step of Ole Miss issuing an apology in prepared statements from athletics director Keith Carter, then-coach Matt Luke and Moore.
Moore no longer apologizes.
“I’m human. I’m going to make a mistake. It’s what you learn from it. Everything’s a lesson. That’s what I did. I learned from it. I let my team down, and I just know it won’t happen again,” he said.
Part of the lesson learned includes the dos and don’ts of touchdown celebrations.
Moore’s trips to the end zone these days include praise for his Creator and sharing the time with teammates.
What happened in Starkville had some impact, but does not alone account for the consistency of the 2021 end zone ritual.
“I would say yes because people might kind of think like, ‘Oh, what is he going to do now?’ but no because I’m just being me,” Moore said. “I’m giving thanks to God, and then my teammates run up to me, and that’s pretty much me. I was doing that in the first place anyway.”