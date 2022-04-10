For hardcore sports fans, the agate page can be wonderful.
It’s a place for final scores, standings, schedules and transactions from a myriad of sports.
Brining it all together comes with a price, though, as the text size is about half that of regular newspaper stories.
Many times through the years there have been phone calls and voice mails with requests to make that text larger.
That text size carries over to one of newspaper’s most popular items: The March Madness bracket.
Not surprising, Sheron Kollmeyer needed help with that text when the time came to fill out her bracket.
She saw it not as an obstacle but an opportunity to spend time with her grandson, Collin Kollmeyer.
Collin and his dad Will Kollmeyer were visiting Will’s mom in a Milwaukee suburb with the added bonus of catching Wisconsin’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Colgate.
Prior to the start of the tournament, Sheron filled out her bracket.
Collin, a senior at Tupelo High School, cruised through the tiny text reading off every game and adding seeding information when asked.
Sheron Kollmeyer, 83, responded by picking three correct Final Four teams, the correct national champion and the Kansas points total – 72 – for the championship game.
“Collin would say, 'OK Grandma, in the first round so and so is playing so and so. Who do you like in that one? She would say ‘Let’s go with Purdue, or let’s go with Kansas.’ He would write it in. She went through all the whole way like that,” Will Kollmeyer said.
Known as Mrs. K among Will's friends, Sheron had Villanova, Duke and Kansas in her Final Four. Her miss was Purdue.
Sheron and the man she would marry, Will Kollmeyer II, grew up in Indianapolis before making a home in Wisconsin.
Simply being from Indiana gave her some interest and knowledge of basketball.
As a young mother she quickly identified sports as a means to quality family time.
She and her late husband had basketball season tickets for their beloved Wisconsin Badgers for many seasons.
Now that she lives alone much of Sheron’s winter television viewing is college basketball. There’s no extra package to follow only the Badgers. She watches whoever’s on the local cable.
“Sometimes I would call her and say, ‘What are you going to do tonight, Mom? She’d say, ‘Well, there’s a doubleheader. There’s an SEC game and then a Big 10 game.’ She even watches mid-majors and everything,” Will Kollmeyer said.
Sheron shrugged off her game-picking prowess as luck.
I said, ‘Well, yeah, there’s some luck involved. You’ve got all those upsets and everything, but all of that knowledge you gained from watching all those games … ,’” Will Kollmeyer said.
He added, “I told her this was her one shinning moment,” a wink to the NCAA’s March Madness marketing.
Indeed it was.
And no troublesome text size was going to stand in her way.