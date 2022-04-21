OXFORD
It always seems to come back to Mississippi State.
Former Ole Miss men's basketball coach Rod Barnes asked me once, in an almost pleading tone, why his program had to always be compared with Mississippi State?
It’s because the fan bases of Mississippi’s two SEC programs constantly compare themselves to one another.
Mississippi State was winning baseball games when it wasn’t cool. Facilities followed success, and the growth and interest haven’t waned.
Tonight, MSU and Ole Miss meet at the Rebels’ Swayze Field for Game 1 of their SEC series.
The stakes are different this time. These teams aren’t positioning themselves for the right to earn a national seed in a month.
Both with losing conference records as they hold down the next-to-last and last spots in the Western Division, they’re trying to win enough games to make the NCAA Tournament.
We’re used to higher stakes when these teams play.
For Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, the stakes are still high.
Ten months ago, amid the drama of Bianco’s interaction with the LSU vacancy, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter extended Bianco’s contract and said, “Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”
This season, which includes a two-week run at No. 1, has gone the other direction.
Fans frustrated by Bianco’s single College World Series appearance drown out the far fewer supporting voices among those who engage in social media.
It’s the fans who are less likely to engage, those who buy premium seating and contribute to the program, who could be the wild card in Bianco’s future.
Carter showed how much those voices matter when he cited apathy in the program as a main reason to terminate football coach Matt Luke in 2019.
Mapping the future for the most successful baseball coach in school history, one of the most successful in SEC history, has many layers.
Bianco has won 843 games, has won or shared four SEC division championships, one overall championship and two tournament championships.
In the last four springs Ole Miss has been a national seed, twice finished one win from Omaha – and in the abbreviated COVID season won every game but one.
Still, there are single-issue voters out there who say for Ole Miss baseball it’s Omaha or bust.
Mississippi State has had its own program drama through the years but has risen from its valleys and in recent seasons has shown remarkable consistency. There have been multiple trips to Omaha with multiple coaches, one an interim. Last year the Bulldogs won the national championship.
Ole Miss has built a nationally prominent baseball program with one coach whose support may be slipping. State’s success no doubt plays a part in how many Ole Miss fans feel about their program.
And Ole Miss hasn’t won this series since 2015.
This weekend the Rebels – who have yet to win an SEC home game – can buy some temporary relief and regroup or can lose a third-straight conference series before traveling to No. 4 Arkansas next week.
The determining factor will be Mississippi State, which seems never far away from the discussion of Ole Miss baseball.