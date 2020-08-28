The Mississippi State basketball program picked up its first commit of the 2021 recruiting class on Friday.
Power forward KeShawn Murphy committed to the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, UAB and others. The 6-foot-10, 222-pound Murphy is an ESPN 100 recruit and a three-star prospect out of Ramsey (Al.) high school.
He is the No. 2 prospect out of Alabama in the 2021 class in the 247composite rankings.
Murphy had previously been committed to Western Kentucky, but decommited earlier this summer. As a junior last season, Murphy averaged 21 points and 12.5 rebounds per game as he helped lead Ramsey to a 25-9 record.
He is the fourth ESPN 100 recruit for Mississippi State in the last four years, joining 2018 recruits Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard and 2020 recruit Deivon Smith.