Mississippi State’s depleted secondary will have another big test this weekend.
Mississippi State (2-5) takes on Ole Miss (3-4) in the 93rd battle for the Golden Egg today at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. This will be the 117th overall time the teams have met. Mississippi State has won two straight.
The Bulldogs have faced two prolific passing attacks in their last two games, and that won’t change this week. Ole Miss, led by quarterback Matt Corral, is averaging 564 yards of offense per game. Corral is third in the SEC with 2,359 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this year.
“I just think they are kind of collectively explosive on offense,” Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said of Ole Miss. “I would say how explosive they are on offense, that’s probably the thing that jumps out the most. I think they’re good in their other phases of the game, too.”
Mississippi State’s defense, which ranked one of the best in the SEC, has had some issues the last month. After starting safety Fred Peters suffered a season-ending injury, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns against MSU’s secondary.
The next week, Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals passed for 336 yards and a touchdown, but did throw three interceptions. Following the Vanderbilt game, starting safety Marcus Murphy opted out of the season.
With his absence and MSU’s COVID issues, the Bulldogs traveled to Georgia last weekend with 44 scholarship players and only four cornerbacks. The three starting safeties were all reserves to start the season. Georgia QB JT Daniels then passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns.
The COVID numbers entering the Egg Bowl are unknown, so MSU’s already depleted secondary could see more players miss. No matter what the numbers are, the secondary could be in for a long day against Ole Miss’ Corral and receiver Elijah Moore.
Corral was asked in his weekly press conference he was able to watch MSU against Georgia last weekend, and he said he was impressed with how hot Mississippi State came out and how they played against Georgia’s run game. But he still believes Ole Miss can find success against the defense.
“There’s not really anything that we should do differently except just play Ole Miss football offensively,” Corral said. “We like our matchups on the outside. And continue to block the schemes right and take some shots downfield when they give us the opportunity to.”
Corral has been on a tear in his last three games. After throwing eight interceptions in two weeks against Arkansas and Auburn, he has been nearly perfect in his last two games. Against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, Corral has completed 59 of 66 passes for 925 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.