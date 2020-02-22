Mississippi State is moving from one physical opponent to another this week.
The Bulldogs survived a physical battle with South Carolina 79-76 on Wednesday and now head to Texas A&M today to face another big and bruising team. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“They remind me a lot of how physical they are on their front line and how hard they play like South Carolina,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “I watched them play three games and was super impressed. They have more offensive rebounds in conference games than we do. We have 150 in 13 games and they have 159. They’re incredibly physical and tough.”
In conference play, Emmanuel Miller is Texas A&M’s top rebounder at 7.2 per game followed by Josh Nebo at 6.1. The Aggies have outrebounded their opponents by an average of seven per game this season.
MSU played Texas A&M twice last season and won both. The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 92-81 victory over the Aggies and then eliminated them from the SEC Tournament with an 80-54 win.
“We played them twice last year and Savion Flagg had 21 and 23, respectively, in those two games,” Howland said. “He’s very skilled and a hard match-up. He’s their starting three and he’s got the same body as Robert (Woodard). He’s big, long and athletic.”
Flagg is averaging 9.8 points per game this season, second on the team behind Nebo’s 11.5.
Texas A&M (13-12, 7-6 SEC) has won its last two outings over Georgia 74-69 and at Alabama 74-68 and has a NET ranking of 125.
The Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5) enter today with a NET ranking of 50 and still trying to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has State in his “first four out” category.
“Every game is so critical,” Howland said. “We obviously go into every game with the expectation of playing our very best and trying to win that game. We have five left and we take them one at a time. There’s no easy games. Please give me an easy game, but there’s no such thing. It’s a gauntlet.”