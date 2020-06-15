The Mississippi State football program added a 2024 non-conference matchup with the Utah State Aggies on Monday.
Utah State will travel to Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. This will be the first matchup between the two programs.
That wraps up MSU’s 2024 non-conference schedule, which also features Eastern Kentucky, Arizona State and the University of Massachusetts.
Utah State has played three SEC schools in the last decade. The Aggies faced Auburn in 2011, Tennessee in 2014, and LSU in 2019.