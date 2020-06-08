Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football program picked up a big weapon for the Air Raid offense on Monday night.
Tyrell Shavers, a 6-foot-6 and 205 pound wide receiver at the University of Alabama, announced his plan to transfer on twitter. He has two years of eligibility left and will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
He played in all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 for Alabama and had one catch for 20 yards, one rush for 14 yards and a blocked punt for a touchdown.
In 2018, he played in all 15 of Alabama’s games but did not record any statistics. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017.
Shavers was a four-star prospect out of Lewisville high school in Texas in 2017. He was the ranked the nation’s 70th overall player by 247sports and the 12th best overall receiver.