STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State football team did not practice on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs sat out of practice along with other college and professional sports teams due to social justice issues, a source told the Daily Journal.
The protests and boycotts from college and professional teams began on Wednesday following Jacob Blake being shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Many MSU players took to twitter and made statements, including JaVonta Payton, Jordan Davis, Emmanuel Forbes and Nathan Pickering.
“I stand with my team 100%,” Payton tweeted. Davis and Forbes tweeted out the same tweet, which read “#BlackLivesMatter ENTERTAINMENT not the main focus our VOICE is.”
The Milwaukee Bucks started the movement on Wednesday after the players refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic in a first round playoff game in the NBA playoffs.
Both games following that scheduled game, the Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Portland Trailblazers, were also postponed by players' protests of social injustice.
The WNBA also sat out on Wednesday, and both organizations continued to protest on Thursday. They plan to continue play on Friday. Many teams in the MLB and the NHL also protested games.
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Kentucky’s college football team also chose not to practice in an act of protest.
The official Kentucky twitter account tweeted out a “UNITED” statement, which stated “To promote influence to the public, to learn, understand, and embrace our racial, cultural and spiritual differences and similarities. We are a diverse team and we want our voices and actions to influence the community to make a positive change.”
The University of South Florida and Boston College also boycotted practice on Thursday.