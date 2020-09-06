STARKVILLE • Gamedays in Starkvegas will look quite different in the 2020 COVID-stricken college football season.
With rules announced by the university, Mississippi State gamedays will not feature tailgating or the Dawg Walk and Davis-Wade Stadium will limited to only 25 percent capacity.
But for the 25 percent of fans that are permitted entry to the games, beer will now be sold in the stadium.
“The 2020 legislation granted MSU the legal “resort status” necessary to authorize beer sales in the university’s athletic venues and brings MSU in step with all Mississippi Division 1 universities and other Southeastern Conference colleagues,” MSU announced in a press release.
The biggest changes for the season is no tailgating and no Dawg Walk, which is where fans line up throughout the junction to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium before the game.
Senior defensive lineman Kobe Jones, from Starkville, said in a press conference on Wednesday that he has been trying not to think about how different the atmosphere is going to be this year.
“I feel like the vibrations from the crowd, in the midst of the game and in the midst of big moments, that will be the biggest difference,” Jones said. “But I feel like too much work has been put in so we go with the cards we’ve been dealt and go out there and play like it’s a full crowd.”
For the 25 percent of fans that are permitted to enter, MSU is implementing several measures to keep everyone healthy and safe.
Face coverings must be worn by all workers and fans while moving through the stadium, and can only be taken off when they are sitting down from someone at least six-feet apart.
All guests, employees and stadium workers will conduct self-screening tests prior to leaving home. MSU guidelines say that should include a temperature check and a review of potential COVID-19 symptoms.
There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium, concession stands lines will be queued and purchases will be cashless, and tickets to enter the game will be completely mobile. to ensure contactless entry.