The Mississippi State men’s basketball program faces a tough test to open SEC play.
Mississippi State visits undefeated Georgia tonight at 6. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Georgia is 7-0 this season with its best win an 83-68 decision over Cincinnati the weekend before Christmas. Led by Toumani Camara’s 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, Georgia has five players scoring in double digits.
“I’ve watched a number of their games and they’re playing really well,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “I think the thing that stands out the most is that they’re great in the transition game and they push the ball on offense.”
To help make up for the loss of the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards, Georgia added three transfers this year who all had significant playing time around the country before this season.
Mississippi State (5-3) lost four starters from last year. That inexperience showed early with consecutive losses to start the season, but MSU has won five of its last six games.
Dayton in December
The only setback in the last six games is a double-overtime loss to Dayton earlier in December.
With the inexperience, Howland has been trying to get as many players on the floor as possible. He’s been rotating nine players throughout the season, with more coming in late in games for a few minutes.
He expects that rotation to stay the same entering conference play.
“I see us playing eight or nine guys,” Howland said. “We are going to continue doing that. Five on the perimeter and four up front. I think our depth will help us and sometimes foul trouble forces you into it, but I want to do it on a regular basis. We have a good nine-man rotation we go to to keep everybody fresh.”
Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart will continue to play the most minutes. Stewart is averaging a team-high 34.8 minutes per game, while Molinar averages 30.8 and post player Tolu Smith averages 29.9.
Howland has improved his team’s offense in the last two games by getting graduate transfer Jalen Johnson into the starting lineup.
In his starts, he’s averaged 12.5 points to add another scoring option on the floor.
“I think having Jalen out there stretches the floor for the other players because you have to be aware of him because he’s such a good shooter,” Howland said. “Having him out there has been really helpful offensively.”